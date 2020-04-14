PG Doctor attacked at Osmania Hospital by a patients’ relatives

By | Published: 3:34 pm

Hyderabad: A Post Graduate doctor at Osmania General Hospital was allegedly attacked by a relative of a suspected coronavirus patient in one of the hospital’s isolation ward on Tuesday. The incident took place when the suspected patient and their relatives came to know that two-more persons who were in the same isolation ward had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to hospital authorities, the relatives of the suspected coronavirus patient were upset at sharing the ward with positive Covid-19 persons. They demanded that the suspected case be discharged, which was denied by the attending PG doctors. Angered over the development, the father of the suspected patient attacked the PG doctor.

“We rushed to the isolation ward and managed to control the situation. We have made the relatives of the suspected patient apologize to the team of doctors. On their part, the PG doctors have agreed not to lodge a complaint with the police,” said Superintendent, OGH, Dr. B. Nagender.

The incident, however, has not gone down well with the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), who have convened an emergency meeting to discuss the issue and chart a future course of action.

Just over a week ago, a similar incident took place at Gandhi Hospital when a coronavirus positive patient, whose Covid-19 positive brother had passed away, attacked the hospital doctors. The incident prompted authorities to strengthen police presence at Gandhi Hospital.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities have transferred to the two persons who had apparently tested positive for coronavirus to Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

