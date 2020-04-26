PGCLAT to be easier than previous tests: NALSAR VC

By | Published: 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: The PG Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 will not be as difficult as earlier CLATs, said Prof Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad.

Giving tips to aspirants on how to prepare for the PGCLAT in a video posted on a social media on April 24, Prof Mustafa, who is also the former president of the consortium of National Law Universities, said the CLAT consortium had made aspirant’s exam and task easy.

“We are not testing your memory. We are testing your understanding of how to read a judgment, basic principles of law and ability to briefly write in the descriptive section,” he said.

The consortium of National Law Universities has extended the last date for applying online for PGCLAT till May 18. The examination is scheduled to be held on June 21. The admission test for LLM will consist of two sections for a total of 150 marks. The first section will have 100 multiple-choice questions of one mark each and for every wrong answer 0.25 marks will be deducted. The second section will have descriptive questions for 50 marks. The candidates will be allotted two hours of time to complete the test.

The aspirants will be assessed for their ability to read and comprehend the issues discussed in the passage besides arguments and viewpoints. “We are also trying to test your ability in terms of applying your knowledge in fields of law in the passages,” he said.

In the descriptive section, the NALSAR VC said the candidates will be tested on awareness in the legal, factual and philosophical issues besides the ability to structure the answers with clear arguments and perspectives. The aspirants are advised to write brief answers as there is an upper limit of 800-word count.

Discussing a model question paper, Prof. Mustafa said Law Schools emphasis that all judgments must be read in original from the reports and those who read judgments from the textbooks will be at a disadvantage.

Aspirants were asked to read important and current judgments besides be aware of latest legislative and constitutional developments in the country. He advised aspirants to put in six hours to eight hours for preparation so as to reach one of the national law university.

