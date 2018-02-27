PGECET notification on March 12, applications from March 15

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The Osmania University will release Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) 2018 notification on March 12.

The online submission of application forms will commence from March 15 and last date to apply without late fee is May 1. Students can apply with a late fee of Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 till May 7 and May 14 respectively. The application fee is Rs 1,000 (Rs 500 in case of SC and ST categories) and candidates can apply through http://www.pgecet.tsche.ac.in or http://tsche.ac.in.

The examination will be conducted at two regional centres i.e. Hyderabad and Warangal from May 28 to May 31. It will be held in two sessions i.e. 10 am to noon and 2 pm to 4 pm. The hall tickets can be downloaded from the website from May 22 to 27.

The PGECET is conducted for admissions into ME/MTech/M Arch/M Pharm courses for the academic year 2018-19. During the academic year 2017-18, a total of 98 engineering, 116 pharmacy and four architecture colleges offered ME/MTech, M Pharmacy and M Arch courses respectively in the State.