Pharm D association writes to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

By | Published: 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: The Doctor of Pharmacy Association (DPA) has urged Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan to incorporate Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm. D) professionals in the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill-2019 as community health providers. The association in a memorandum to Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that under the NMC Bill there was a provision to provide limited license to certain mid-level practitioners connected with the modern medical profession to practice medicine.

The NMC Bill says that the mid-level practitioners may prescribe specified medicines in primary and preventive healthcare. In other cases, these practitioners may only prescribe medicines under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner.

“There are large number of Pharm. D professionals with good clinical knowledge and they can be appointed as community health providers. It is a safe and convenient solution to address the healthcare needs of the country,” president, Doctor of Pharmacy Association (DPA), Dr. Sai Kumar Katam, said.

The Pharm. D syllabus includes almost all the topics of modern system of medicine except diagnosis and surgery and even the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) also supports the demand to recognise Pharm. D graduates as community healthcare providers, he said.

Doctor of Pharmacy course is a 6-year professional clinical pharmacy practice oriented program after intermediate, which includes 5 years of academic study and 1 year internship.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter