Pharma giant MSN launched 400 mg version of its Favipiravir drug

By | City Bureau | Published: 1:47 pm

Hyderabad: City-based pharmaceutical giant MSN Group on Thursday introduced the 400 mg version of its oral antiviral Favipiravir, which is retailed under the brand name Favilow for treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 patients, a press release said.

The higher strength will improve patient compliance, by effectively reducing the number of tablets that patients require per day. Moreover, the shelf-life of Favilow 400 mg is now six months that will enable pharmacies to stock the product and ease the availability of the medicine to patients.

In August, the pharma giant had launched Favilow priced at Rs.33 for a 200 mg tablet in pharmacies in over 170 cities.

The CMD of MSN Group, Dr. MSN Reddy said “We have launched the most affordable Favipiravir in order to reduce the cost burden. Our effort of introducing the higher strength of Favilow is to reduce the daily pill burden”.

The Favilow 400 will be available at all the major medical and hospital pharmacies and can be purchased by producing a prescription by a healthcare practitioner at the pharmacies. For details on availability and home delivery: MSN COVID Helpline @ 91005 91030 or email to [email protected]

