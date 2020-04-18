Pharma staffer offer energy drinks to cops in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: A pharmacy store employee won accolades on Saturday when he distributed energy drinks to the police personnel on duty near Marriot Hotel, Tank Bund, with his Rs 450 monthly incentive amount. Sai, a resident of Bholakpur, is an employee of a pharmacy store at Musheerabad.

On seeing the police personnel posted at a check post near the hotel, he purchased energy drink bottles with Rs 450 he got as incentive for the month of March and distributed them to the police. The police personnel appreciated the effort of Sai who even refused to introduce himself. “My intention is to only help the police personnel and I did it,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .