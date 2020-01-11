Pharma student jailed for rape

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: A local court in Rajendranagar on Friday sentenced a medical professional to 10 years rigourous imprisonment for raping a woman in Sanathnagar in 2013. It also imposed fine of Rs 1,000 on him.

Ashok (28), a pharmacy student and resident of Karmiknagar in Yousufguda, is a native of Chityal mandal of Warangal. He was working as a trainee for a private hospital here. In September 2013, he sneaked into the hut of the woman, a construction worker, in the absence of her husband and raped her. He gagged her, overpowered her and committed the offence at night.

Ashok managed to escape when the woman’s husband returned from work and tried to catch him. Based on a complaint, the Sanathnagar police booked a case of rape and arrested Ashok. He was under judicial remand.