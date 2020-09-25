‘Pharmacists play key role in public health’

This year, the World Pharmacists Day, which was instituted by International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), is being celebrated with the theme ‘Transforming Global Health’.

Hyderabad: As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc, the important role that pharmacists can play in guiding patients during an epidemic is being realised, the members of Doctor of Pharmacy Association (DPA) said on World Pharmacists Day on Friday. Pharmacists are the most accessible healthcare professionals globally and are uniquely trained to make patients aware of safety of medicines through medication management skills that are part of the clinical pharmacist’s role, the association said.

This year, the World Pharmacists Day, which was instituted by International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), is being celebrated with the theme ‘Transforming Global Health’ by highlighting the role of pharmacists in public health and the positive benefits they offer when it comes to health.

The World Pharmacists Day aims to show how pharmacists are transforming and prolonging people’s lives by developing safe and effective medicines and vaccines. “Pharmacists play a vital role in advising people on healthy living, vaccinating to prevent disease, and ensuring that medicines are taken correctly, thereby managing diseases well and improving quality of life. This is where pharmacists are most important,” said DPA national president, Dr Sai Kumar Katam.

