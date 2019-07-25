‘Pharmacogenomics can lead to better results’

By | Published: 8:49 pm

Warangal Urban: Pharmacogenomics has the potential to influence clinically relevant outcomes in drug dosing, efficacy and toxicity that can result in subsequent recommendations for testing, said Dr Krishna R Devarakonda, President at ARCay Scientific LLC, US.

He said personalised medicine, precision medicine or theranostics is a difficult but not an impossible task even to be implemented in India

He was addressing students at a seminar on ‘Precision medicine and drug response- pharmacogenomics’ at St Peter’s Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Hanamkonda. The seminar was organized in collaboration with the Indian Pharmaceutical Association (IPA), Hanamkonda local branch.

Devarakonda explained how genes affect a person’s response to drugs. He said that this relatively new field combines pharmacology (the science of drugs) and genomics (the study of genes and their functions) to develop effective, safe medications and doses that will be tailored to a person’s genetic makeup.

“Until recently, drugs have been developed with the idea that each drug works pretty much the same in everybody. But genomic research has changed that one size fits all approach and opened the door to more personalised approaches to using and developing drugs,” he said and added that pharmacogenomics can minimise dependence on trial and error approaches of giving various drugs that are not likely to work until they find the right one.

Given the field’s rapid growth, pharmacogenomics is soon expected to lead to better ways of using drugs to manage heart disease, cancer, asthma, depression and many other common diseases, he said.