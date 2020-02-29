Pharmacy student ends life in hostel room in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:42 pm

Hyderabad: A pharmacy student was found hanging in her hostel room at Alkapuri in Chaitanyapuri here on Saturday. She is suspected to have been depressed and ended her life, police said.

The victim, Tejaswini (27), a native of Yadadri-Bhongir district was studying in a private college in LB Nagar and staying in a hostel.

Police said Tejaswini was suspected to have hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her room with a dupatta. Her roommate found her dead and informed the hostel management and the police.

On receiving information, the Chaitanyapuri police reached the spot and shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy. A case was booked and being investigated. Officials said the reason for the suicide ws yet to be known.

