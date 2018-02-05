Pharmacy students demand govt jobs

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Warangal Urban: The students of doctor of pharmacy (Pharm D) demanded that the State government create clinical pharmacist cadre posts.

Addressing a press conference at Press Club in Hanamkonda on Monday, Pharm D Doctors Welfare Association (PDWA) leader Dr Koushik Goud said though the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) introduced the course in 2008, the government had not created a cadre categorising the graduates for the job.

While pharmacists disburse medicines at drug stores, the clinical pharmacists work with doctors and patients to ensure efficient delivery of drugs to patients. To improve the quality of healthcare, it was essential to appoint clinical pharmacists with Pharm D qualification.

“PDWA will conduct a rally from Ekashila Park to Ambedkar Chowrasta in Hanamkonda on Tuesday,” Dr Koushik Goud added.