Pharmexcil pledges protective gear to Indian Missions

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:06 pm

Hyderabad: Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), as part of its support to the Indian Missions in China to fight the coronavirus outbreak, has pledged one lakh personal protective items such as masks and gloves.

Among others, Pharmexcil has procured and supplied 30,000 three-ply surgical masks and 25,000 gloves to Consul General of India in Shanghai and about 20,000 maskes to Indian Embassy, Beijing, said Ravi Udaya Bhaskar, Director General, Pharmexcil in a press release.

