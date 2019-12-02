Phase-II training kicks off for 2021 census

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: The second phase of the week-long training programme, aimed at the smooth collection of data for the 2021 Census, began here on Monday. Under this, 65 master trainers will be trained who, in turn, will coach 2,000 trainers in January next. Chief Secretary SK Joshi reviewed the progress of the programme at BRKR Bhavan.

Sixty-five master trainers received the training under the first phase, while over 71,136 enumerators will take part in the 2021 Census in the State. “The master trainers will coach field trainers, who will again pass on the knowledge to enumerators and supervisors in April 2020.

These enumerators will update the National Population Register, house listing and house census,” the Chief Secretary said, adding the data collection includes details of citizens and their socio-cultural, demographic and economic status.

Mobile app

The Chief Secretary said the data would be collected through a mobile app and also manually through paper schedules. “Enumeration will be taken up after dividing the population into blocks, and each block will be headed by a block-level officer.

Director of Census Operations (Telangana) K Ilambarithi explained about the progress of the census operations in the State and sought the cooperation of the State government. “The data collected will act as a primary source for the development of both urban and rural areas of the State,” he said. The data is expected to provide insights into the economic status, education, availability of medical aid and demographic details of the people in the State, he added.

Special Chief Secretaries Rajeshwar Tiwari, Shanti Kumari, Adhar Sinha, Panchayat Raj Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, senior officer Sivashankar from Finance Department, Janardhan Reddy, Secretary Education Department, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Commissioner Panchayat Raj Raghunandan Rao and others participated in the review meeting.

