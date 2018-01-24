PhD admissions in JNTU-Hyderabad kicks up row

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: The admissions into part-time PhD/ MS Research Programmes in the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) have kicked up a row.

Students and student organisations alleged that several irregularities took place while selecting candidates for the PhD admissions in the university. They alleged that university had favoured certain students and admitted them into various PhD programmes.

Various student organisations protested against the administration over alleged irregularities in the PhD admissions on the university here on Tuesday.

“Candidates who have already qualified University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET), Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and INSPIRE fellowship were made to write another test. When students appeared, they were given low marks and made them ineligible. The university administration has given PhD admissions going against the UGC rules,” S Karunakar Reddy, chairman of the Joint Action of Committee of JNTU-Hyderabad alleged.

The student community threatened to intensify the protest if the administration failed to resolve the issue.

The university, however, out-rightly rejected allegations of the students saying that proper procedure was allowed. A senior official said those candidates who failed to get merit and seats were raising their voices against the administration, he said. He added that it was clearly mentioned in the PhD admission notification that candidates who cleared NET, GATE, SLET INSPIRE fellowship or passed MPhil need not appear for the written examination, however, they should appear for interview.

“Everything was done as per the rules and in a transparent manner,” said Prof. N Yadaiah, Registrar, JNTU-H.