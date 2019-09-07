PhDs in US: Choose right varsities, options

By | Published: 12:01 am 10:55 pm

Today we will talk about Step 1 ‘Research Your Options’ in EducationUSA’s 5-step model for PhD programme applications. EducationUSA strongly believes that ‘the key to short-listing universities is to begin by setting your own priorities’. Before starting the search process to identify universities for PhD programme applications, it is important for the applicants to identify the area of research that they want to pursue as part of their PhD programme.

Start by asking a few basic questions– What topic(s) interest me? What specialisation should I choose for my research? Try to narrow down the specific area of interest. What are my research goals? What has been my work/research profile so far? Applicants should realise how important it is to stay current on ongoing research in their field of study while thinking about these questions.

This introspection will also prove very helpful when the candidate is writing her/his statement of purpose or research statement for the application. Subsequently, the candidates should find universities that conduct research in their field of interest. They may use any of the below-mentioned websites to search for universities that offer a PhD programme in their field:

www.petersons.com

www.edupass.org

http://nces.ed.gov/collegenavigator

https://educationusa.state.gov/your-5-steps-us-study/research-your-options

Once the candidate has identified the right possible universities for them, it is important to check information about the research interests of professors who work in the departments most relevant to the candidate’s own interests. They can easily look up this information on university department webpages. Other possible ways to identify professors working in interested fields of study include professional mailing lists, professional conferences, colleagues and research advisors in one’s home country, and professional journals.

Professors are also potential advisers for a candidate’s PhD programme. It is not uncommon for PhD programme applicants to send emails to potential advisers before or after the application process in order to gauge the professor’s interest in the applicant’s profile.

— Monika Setia

(Regional Officer and Education USA Adviser at US – India Educational Foundation, based at the US Consulate General Hyderabad)

Q&A:

Q. What is EducationUSA? How can EducationUSA help me with my application process?

— Jyoti G

Ans. EducationUSA is a worldwide network of more than 425 advising centres in 175+ countries. EducationUSA centers are supported by the US Department of State and the US Embassy to make available accurate, current, and comprehensive information on higher education opportunities for international students.

There are seven EducationUSA Centers in India, located in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. EducationUSA helps students and parents through their pursuit of higher studies in United States. Whether you plan to pursue a short-term or full degree programme in the United States, EducationUSA has the resources you need to help you navigate through the application process in ‘Your 5 Steps to Study in the US’. EducationUSA provides many resources for students, including:

• Individualised advising by highly trained educational advisers, many who have a US Master’s degree or PhD

• Review of essays and statement of purpose to be submitted with applications

• Specialised information sessions on US admissions process

• Students can access a library full of useful resources for up to 20 hours a week

• Sessions with representatives from accredited US universities

• US university educational fairs, alumni fairs, and mentoring sessions

• Weekly sessions, accessible virtually on home computers and phones

• Access to test preparation material for GRE, GMAT, TOEFL, SAT, ACT, AP

• Information on financial aid available through US universities

You may visit www.educationusa.org and/or contact our regional office for further information. Please send an email to [email protected] or reach out to any one of the following phone numbers: +91-8008462712; +91-8008462560; +91-8008465712 to connect with an adviser. The center advisers are also available through WhatsApp on +91-8008462560.

You may also download the ’EducationUSA India App‘ through the Google or Apple App stores and stay connected with us through that.

Q. My daughter is in 11th standard. She is a US citizen by birth. She is working on her applications to apply for a BS at US universities. Please explain what is FAFSA.

— Ajay Kumar

Ans. Federal student aid is funding made available through US Department of Education, a federal government body, to pay for college education (both undergraduate and graduate studies). The funds are made available to students through grants, loans, and work-study.

To be eligible for the funds, the student must be a US citizen with a valid social security number. It is also important that the student is able to prove their need for financial support. Other eligibility criteria for the aid may be found at https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/eligibility/basic-criteria.

The application for federal student aid is available online through Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) – https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/fafsa. Students or parents may also download the myStudentAid app available on iOS and Android to complete the FAFSA application. To be able to complete a FAFSA application, users need an FSA ID that can be generated at https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/fafsa/filling-out/fsaid. It is important to note that the deadlines for each state and college are different and should be checked carefully at https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/fafsa#deadlines.

US higher education institutions use information entered in FAFSA to award non-federal aid too.

Students/parents should check with financial aid offices and fill out the financial forms at the institutions where they have submitted their applications to apply for aid from that school. For further information on types of aid, eligibility, and applications for federal student aid available to US citizens, please check the website https://studentaid.ed.gov/sa/.

Announcement:

Every question has an answer. And ‘Destination USA’ will strive to provide the right answer to all those youngsters who dream of studying in the US.

Mail your questions and doubts to [email protected] to have subject matter experts answer them, right from the degree and programme of study you can pursue to what the application process entails, on universities, how to prepare resumes, financing your studies and even how it is like to live and study in the US, all are welcome.

