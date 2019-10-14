Phenomenal Cruise fancied for Hyderabad feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:03 am 6:44 pm

Hyderabad: The D Netto-trained Phenomenal Cruise, to be ridden by Suraj Narredu, who is in fine form, poised to complete a hat-trick in the Melbourne Racing Club Trophy 1400 metres Category I, terms for horses 3 year olds and upward, the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.40 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Vijays Singham 1, Reno Star 2, Wah Ms Zara 3

2. Agni 1, Zamora 2, Celeritas 3

3. Strategist 1, Kimberly Cruise 2, Top Saga 3

4. N R I Symbol 1, Actually 2, Treasure Striker 3

5. Kionia 1, Silver Set 2, Dimension 3

6. Phenomenal Cruise 1, Moondancer 2, Isabella 3

7. Sarvatra 1, Freedom Fire 2, On My Way 3

Day’s Best: Vijays Singham.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

