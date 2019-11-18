Phenomenal Cruise races to victory

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:03 am 7:36 pm

Hyderabad: AA Vikranth guided the D Netto-trained Phenomenal Cruise to victory in the Ghulam Ahmed Memorial Cup 1600 metres, the feature event of the races at Malakpet on Sunday.

RESULTS:

1. Hurricane (1), Ursula 1 (2), Blazing Speed (3), Country’s Pet (4).

W-Rs.-22, SHP-Rs. 54, THP- Rs. 44, P-Rs. 7, 19, 6, F-Rs. 358, Q-Rs. 179, Tanala-Rs. 507.

2. Portstewart (1), Aintree (2), Coastal Cruise (3), Greek Soul (4).

W-Rs.- 16, SHP-Rs. 15, THP- Rs. 18, P-Rs. 7, 6, 7, F-Rs. 37, Q-Rs. 15, Tanala-Rs. 141.

3. Lancashire (1), Blue Empress (2), Unstoppable (3), Gazebo (4).

W-Rs. 159, SHP-Rs. 21, THP- Rs. 19, P-Rs. 22, 8, 8, F-Rs. 994, Q-Rs. 328, T-Rs. 2,254.

4. Asteria (1), Proud Warrior (2), Arc Of History (3), Top Contender (4).

W-Rs.- 11, SHP-Rs. 24, THP- Rs. 26, P-Rs. 5, 7, 12, F-Rs. 52, Q-Rs. 41, T-Rs. 167.

5. News O’ Star (1), Pontius Pilate (2), Tootsie Roll (3), Magical Skill (4).

W-Rs.-84, SHP-Rs. 14, THP- Rs. 33, P-Rs. 15, 5, 13, F-Rs. 339, Q-Rs. 107, T-Rs. 1,906.

6. Prince Valiant (1), Galloping Gangster (2), Flamboyant Lady (3), Exclusive Blue (4).

W-Rs.-10, SHP-Rs. 24, THP- Rs. 19, P-Rs. 6, 8, 11, F-Rs. 31, Q-Rs. 18, T-Rs. 91.

7. Phenomenal Cruise (1), Ace Ace Ace (2), Be Sure (3), Air Strike (4).

W-Rs.-35, SHP-Rs. 12, THP- Rs. 20, P-Rs. 16, 8, F-Rs. 156, Q-Rs. 51, T-Rs. 590.

8. Beyond Limits (1), Red Snaper (2), Handsome Duo (3), Wood Bridge (4).

W-Rs.-24, SHP-Rs. 17, THP- Rs. 31, P-Rs. 12, 6, 11, F-Rs. 93, Q-Rs. 51, T-Rs. 479.

Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 55,880/-(Winning tickets 6).

Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 2,052/- (Winning tickets 70).

Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 34,038/-(Winning tickets 1).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 2,762/-(Winning tickets 13).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 7,586 /-(Winning tickets 3).

3rd Treble: Paid Rs. 629/- (Winning tickets 95).

