Phil Brown delighted to have full team at his disposal

Hyderabad: With most of his foreign players struck in treatment room with injuries, debutants Hyderabad Football Club manager Phil Brown was a dejected man at the start of the Indian Super League season. In spite of the adversities, HFC managed to pull off a victory and draw one.

The 60-year-old Brown is a happy man now as all of their players, except Indian international Adil Khan, are fit and raring to go. Hyderabad is set to face a struggling Chennaiyin FC on Monday and the head coach says he is delighted to be in a situation where all of the players are vying for a spot in the playing XI.

After the week-long international break, HFC players were back on the field training hard. “The biggest challenge was to empty our treatment room. When we went on the break, we had nine players who were injured. Now only Adil Khan, who suffered an injury in an international game, is not available. He is definitely a big player and missing him for the next game is very disappointing. But all our international players are now fit and raring to go,” said Brown.

He also lauded his team saying that they did well given the quality they had. “In the phase of adversity, we played well. I would say, the first two matches of our season so far, are like baptism by fire. And we could have done well in the next two. May be a lapse in concentration or bad refereeing saw the results otherwise.”

The veteran coach further informed that making the right team combination is crucial in the next two games. “Our next two games are very important and picking the right team with the right blend of international and Indian players is crucial. It is good to see 24 of 25 players are in good condition and available for selection. We will take a decision on team combination ahead of the match (against Chennai).”

When asked about internationals Bobo and Rafael Lopez Gomez playing together, he added, “Bobo and Rafael both are available. My problem is which foreign player to leave out now. Bobo has been out for a while. I have to be careful with him as he hasn’t played much football of late. I have to make a calculative decision whether to start him or start him off the bench. The same is the case with Giles Barns.”

Brown also expressed his satisfaction over the facilities for the team. “The whole thing is gaining momentum in terms of facilities off the field as well. There is a long way to go in the season but it is time to get our momentum back. We have to focus on our game than focusing on opposition who are struggling. It is vital we start our season well. We haven’t started our season yet. We are going to now,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Matthew Kilgallon, the 35-year-old England centre back, said that he is looking forward to taking the field. “I have seen a few of their (Chennai) games. They are playing well but they are a bit unlucky. We trained well after the break and we need to go out there and do well. It will be tough. For me, I am looking forward to playing the next game.”

