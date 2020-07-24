Philanthropic activities mark KTR’s birthday celebrations in Khammam

By | Published: 11:42 pm 11:43 pm

Khammam: Philanthropic activities by the TRS workers, leaders and sympathisers have marked the birthday celebrations of IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao.

‘Gift a Smile’ challenge taken up to celebrate the minister’s birthday; blood donation camps, distribution of groceries to the poor, plantation programmes were organised all over the erstwhile Khammam on Friday.

At a programme at the TRS district headquarters, the office in-charge RJC Krishna, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, TRS state secretary T Madhu, Mayor G Papalal and others have cut a cake and planted saplings.

At Sathupalli a mega blood donation camp was organised under the aegis of the TRS leader M Dayanand where the MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and others participated. Nearly 250 persons donated blood at the camp.

Similarly the MLA Veeraiah inaugurated a mega blood donation camp organised by the TRS workers at Tallada and cut a cake. ‘Minister Rama Rao, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president has asked us to help the poor and needy instead of spending money on bouquets, shawls hence we organised the blood donation camp’, the MLA said.

As part of the ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative Mahatma Gandhi Foundation Chairman Pulipati Prasad has organised ‘Annadanam’ and distributed groceries to nearly 200 poor people. Later fruits, milk and bread were distributed to 300 patients and their attendants at government hospital in Khammam.

Prasad has also launched a programme to plant nearly 1000 saplings marking the birthday of Rama Rao. ‘Following the Minister’s call to help the needy we decided to conduct ‘Annadanam’ once in a month now onwards’ he informed. In a similar programme the SUDA director Palla Kiran has donated essential commodities like rice, cooking oil, dal and others required for a month to nearly 50 teachers of private schools who lost livelihood following the corona lockdown in Khammam.

Khammam MP Nama Nageswar Rao who along with Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar extended birthday wishes to the Minister in Hyderabad said ‘Rama Rao is a dynamic leader who by his innovative approach developing Telangana as a IT hub’.

Blood donation camp organised in Medak

To mark the birthday of Telangana Rastra Samithi Working President and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, a blood donation camp was organised in Medak town on Friday. People across the erstwhile Medak district have planted saplings to mark the TRS Party working President birthday. MLA, Padmadevendar Reddy, MLC Sheri Subhash Reddy and other leaders have planted saplings in Medak town. Several Party activists including Vice-chairman, Medak Municipality A Mallikarjun Goud have donated blood.

