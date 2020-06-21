Phirni: A delectable dessert with rice

By | Indira Ireni | Published: 12:42 am 12:26 am

Phirni, a Kheer recipe – Phirni or Firni is a classic Indian sweet pudding that is a must dish in Hyderabad. It is typically prepared during festival seasons, especially during the holy month of Eid/Ramazan as Iftar recipes, and in North India, on festive occasions or special celebrations like Diwali as well as for Karwa Chauth.

This creamy dessert is very easy to make and liked by many. Sometimes confused with rice kheer because of the use of rice grains, yet there is slight difference. Basically, the rice grains are soaked in water and grounded to coarse paste which is later mixed with thickened milk.

Once ready, it is poured into individual small shallow earthen bowls. Garnished with sliced nuts (almonds, pistachios) and saffron. Sometimes, it is garnished with rose petals or sometimes it is garnished with silver leaf.



Serving: 6-8 members

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes



Ingredients

Basmati Rice – 4 tbsps

Milk – 1 litre

Khoa – 3 tbsps

Cashew nut powder – 4 tbsps

Sugar – 4-5 tbsps

Cardamom powder

Almonds and pistachios

Rose water – 4 drops



Method

1. Soak basmati rice for 1/2 hour.

(a) Grind it coarsely in a mixie jar.

(b) Move this paste to a bowl.

2. Take a non-stick pan.

(a) Boil the milk.

(b) Keep stirring so that it doesn’t stick to the base.

(c) Boil till the milk thickens a bit.

(d) After boiling for 10-15 minutes, add prepared basmati paste.

(e) Add some water to the basmati rice paste for it to mix easily in milk.

(f) Boil on low flame.

(g) Keep stirring till the mixture thickens.

(h) Add cashew nuts powder (optional). Pistachios powder or almond paste instead of cashew nut powder could be used.

(i) Add 4-5 tablespoons sugar.

3. Mix them properly.

(a) Add khoa.

4. Mix them properly.

(a) After it thickens, add cardamom powder, 2 tablespoons clarified butter (ghee)

5. Mix them properly.

(a) Switch off the stove.

(b) Let it cool down.

(c) Garnish with cashew nuts and raisins.

6. Serve cold, but don’t forget to garnish with sliced nuts (almonds, pistachios) and saffron.



Food Blogger – Hyderabadi Ruchulu

(Website) www.hyderabadiruchulu.com,

(YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/hyderabadiruchulu

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .