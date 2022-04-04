Phone EMI default leads to murder in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: A dispute over non payment of installments of a smart phone led to the murder of a youngster by his own brother in Marripalli village of Anthargaon mandal on Sunday night. According to police, Thallapalli Krishna bought a mobile phone in the name of Naresh, a friend of his brother Surendar. When Krishna defaulted payment of installments, Naresh was forced to pay money and he repeatedly asked Krishna to clear the installments.

When Krishna was playing truant with the payments, Naresh and three of his friends accosted Krishna near SC Colony and demanded that money be paid. An enraged Krishna was stated to have pulled out a knife to attack Naresh. At that time, Krishna’s brother Surendar was said to have intervened and scuffled with his brother leading to stab injuries on him. A worried Naresh and others rushed Surendar to a hospital in Godavarikhani where he died while undergoing treatment. Ramagundam CI Laxminarayana and Anthargaon SI Nuthi Sridhar have taken up investigation. Surender was working as a tractor driver. While his mother died some time ago, father is staying in Karimnagar. SI Sridhar said they began investigation by registering the case.