Phone usage among children should be limited: Expert

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: Cyber experts on Wednesday said only children of eight years and above should be allowed to use mobile phones. Children below two years were also found to be using mobile phones, thereby making them addicted to the use of phones. This would affect the mental and physical abilities of the children, they said.

Owing to Covid-19 pandemic, online classes for children became inevitable. But these classes should be conducted for children who are eight years and above, Instructor for Defence Forces on Media Training Juhi Kaul said. Speaking at a programme as part of the CybHer online campaign of the Women Safety Wing of Telangana Police on ‘Are Today’s Children Addicted to Technology?’, she said after getting addicted to internet and social media, teenagers were spending more time on mobile phones even in the night.

As a result, they were facing memory problems and restlessness. Internet should be used in limited hours, Kaul said adding that usage of internet for more than four hours would be considered as addiction.

