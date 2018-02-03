Photo expo by Namaste Telangana journalist attracts visitors

By | Published: 12:15 am 8:20 pm

A three-day photo exhibition titled ‘Telangana Bathuku Chitram’, by Azahar Shaikh, a journalist of Namaste Telangana was inaugurated on Thursday.

Organised at ICCR Art Gallery, Ravindra Bharathi, it was presented by Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana.The photo exhibition was inaugurated by Katta Sekhar Reddy, Editor of Namasthe Telangana. Mamidi Harikrishna Reddy, Director of Department of Language and Culture, Srinivas, general manager of Namaste Telangana and others were also present at the inauguration.

Azahar, a journalist who has been working on field for several assignments, has met several people while on duty, and treasured all the memories. To ensure that he doesn’t miss those moments, he used to carry his camera along, and click pictures. And thus, he has framed every beautiful memory. “I used to click everything that attracted me.

At the same time, I thought that there was a need to preserve the rural culture of the State. It was my friends who encouraged me to organise this exhibition. People are showing interest to buy the photographs and the amount I earn will be used towards sponsoring a child’s higher studies.”Telangana Bathuku Chitram will be on view for visitors till Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm.– Bhawana Tanmayi