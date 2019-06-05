Photography workshop in Hyderabad on June 14, 15

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: An Analog Photography Workshop is being conducted by Salar Jung Museum and Sigma Academy of Photography at the museum premises on June 14 and 15.

The two day workshop will focus on various aspects of traditional photography, before the Digital Technology had taken over, how to handle film, film processing and negative to print on photo sensitive paper, how to do framing/composition in photography, along with how to do a photo shoot and what kind of lenses should be used etc, according to a press release.

The donor fee for the workshop is Rs 2,000 which includes working lunch and tea-snack. Those interested in participating in the workshop have been advised to get own camera for better participation. Participation certificate will be given to everyone participant, the release added.

More details on workshop can be had from Ph No. 93900 10105/ 80080 21075.