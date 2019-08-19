‘Photojournalists worked for a cause’

By | Published: 10:35 pm

Recalling his long association with cinema photo journalists, senior actor Nata Kireeti Dr Rajendra Prasad said he had seen three generations of cinema still photographers in his career and all had been like a family in the profession of showbiz.

“Those were the times when movies were publicised and driven by just still photographs. I frequently recall those cherished memories and friendship with film legends like NTR and BN Reddy through vintage collection of yesteryear photos.

Memories of that bygone era of Telugu cinema are invaluable. I am happy to celebrate with Telugu Cine Still Photographers Association on this 181st World Photography Day,” the actor said.

Speaking on the occasion, prominent director YVS Chowdary said, “All the legendary actors like NTR, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Savitri had hogged limelight only through still photography. I share warm bonding with cinema still photographers.

They’re not just restricted to taking photos on the sets, but the still photographers have also been constantly helping art directors in the industry to bring best output.” Director VV Vinayak and actor Allari Naresh were among those who present at the event.