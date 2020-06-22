Physical distancing goes for a toss in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:51 pm

Hyderabad: At a time when maintaining physical distance has become crucial for containing the spread of Covid-19, many in the city appear to be not too serious about following safety precautions.

With the restrictions imposed during the lockdown being gradually lifted, precautions like physical distancing are going for a toss at markets, public places and several business establishments.

In Rythu Bazaars, people can be seen thronging to buy vegetables. In fact, a visit to any vegetable market in the city in the morning hours show that people hardly practice physical distancing. The situation is similar in busy markets like the Kothapet fruit market, Monda Market, crowded shopping complexes like those on SD Road and Abids, where people gather in crowds while purchasing items.

The situation is appalling at the Musheerabad fish market, which witnesses heavy rush on Sundays. “We always tell our customers to keep a distance with others, but they are in a hurry to make their purchase and do not listen to us,” says Raju, a trader at the fish market.

Ignoring the physical distance markings, some individuals put other shoppers in grocery stores too at risk while waiting in line to pay the bill. Even at chicken and mutton centres that get crowded on Sundays, many owners and customers appear to be not concerned at all about physical distancing.

As if this is not enough, several youngsters can be seen travelling together on motorbikes without masks and some, while wearing masks, remove it to speak to others.

Secunderabad Railway Station

One place that is witnessing heavy rush is the Secunderabad Railway Station. The Railways have been operating special trains from June 1 and since then, several people who reach here on trains gather in crowds to hire an auto or cab.

Most of the special trains arrive at the station on Platform 10 on the Bhoiguda side. Here, a large number of autos wait for passengers and rush to them once they come out of the station.

“I don’t know why people race with each other to catch an auto when the spread of the virus is high. They can book a cab or an auto or stand in line because such indiscipline will put others at risk,” said Bhairav Kumar, a passenger.

