Physical distancing goes for a toss, Gaddiannaram Market closed

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Hyderabad: The Gaddiannaram market, one of the biggest fruit markets in the State and famous for sale of seasonal fruits, will be closed from Tuesday night as the enforcement of Covid-19 virus preventive steps has gone for a toss.

Officials said that in spite of repeated reminders to traders and customers to maintain physical distance, to wear masks and not to spit on the roads, a majority of them had ignored these, forcing the officials to issue closing orders.

In an order, the market secretary said those violating the norms would be punishable under the Epidemic Diseases Act-1897 and other provisions of Telangana Agricultural Markets Act.

Hundreds of lorries arrive at the market every day with loads of seasonal fruits. Mangoes from Vijayawada and Mahboobnagar district had already started arriving at the market. But with the closure orders, lorries will not be now permitted to enter the market.

