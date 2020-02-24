Physiotherapy sessions at affordable cost in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:49 pm

Hyderabad: Sanskruti Shikhar, a charitable trust based in Hyderabad, announced on Monday the launch of affordable physiotherapy sessions at Amrit Varsha Kapadia Centre for Physiotherapy and Yoga, from February 26.

Founder trustee of Sanskruti Shikhar Dr Kumud Dharia said that “physiotherapy is the need of the hour but they are not affordable for most of the lower and the middle income groups and senior citizens. Some patients need lifelong physiotherapy sessions for medical conditions for elbow and frozen shoulder.”

“The new facility has the state-of-the-art physiotherapy equipment and well-trained physiotherapists. These services are available from 10 am to 6 pm from Monday to Saturday. As against the prevailing rates of Rs 500 to Rs 600 for each physiotherapy session, we charge somewhere between Rs 200 to Rs 250 per session just to recover the cost of the establishment and maintenance,” said Dr Dharia.

“Physiotherapy is not a treatment reserved for elite few or just athletes, or even for those recovering from an injury. In fact, it can be used to improve your health in many surprising ways such as treatment to restore, maintain, and make the most of a patient’s mobility, function, and well-being. Physiotherapists get you involved in your recovery,” he said.

The Amrit Varsha Kapadia Centre of Physiotherapy and Yoga is located at Patigadda, Prakashnagar, Begumpet. For details: 040- 27767895/ 9948321974

