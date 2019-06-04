Piaggio launches new two-wheelers in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:22 pm

Hyderabad: Piaggio India launched Aprilia Storm and Vespa Urban Club in Hyderabad. With a high-powered 125CC three-valve engine, Storm comes in matte yellow and matte red. And the 125CC scooter Vespa Urban Club joins the portfolio of SXL, VXL and Elegante, and comes in azzurro provenza, maze grey, glossy yellow and glossy red.

Aprilia Storm is introduced at a price of Rs 65,000 while Vespa Urban Club is priced at Rs 72,776 (ex-showroom Hyderabad).

Commenting on this launch, Diego Graffi, CEO and MD Piaggio India said, “South India is an important market for us and we are delighted by the response received for both our brands from this market-a testament to the growing demand for premium two-wheelers.”

Ashish Yakhmi, head, Two-wheeler Business, added, “Two-wheeler is one of the most preferred means of transport in Hyderabad and we are extremely excited to present two of our newly designed products, backed by cutting-edge technology.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.