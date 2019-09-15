Picasso fell in love with Switzerland’s Basel at 86

By | Published: 4:55 pm 5:05 pm

Regarded as one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, Pablo Picasso died at the age of 93 in 1973, but seven years before that he fell in love with the cultural capital of Switzerland and this translated into seven of his great paintings displayed in the biggest art centre in the alpine country – the Kunstmuseum Basel.

For centuries, Basel has been the perfect place to embark on a fascinating journey through the world of art. An exceptional density of museums, the world’s largest art fair and a lively, young art scene make Basel a vibrant city of culture with an appeal that reaches well beyond Europe.

But this is not the only reason that Picasso fell in love with this beautiful city. Today, if the city

boasts of the single largest collections of seven Picasso

originals outside Spain, Picasso’s homeland, it is due to the love and passion of the people for the art and crafts, particularly Picasso.

The city’s strong affinity with the visual arts began with the Kunstmuseum which was one of the first public art collections in the world. Originally established as a private art collection in the 16th century by Basilius Amerbach, a lawyer and academic, it was acquired by the city administration and university in the 17th century, resulting in the creation of the Kunstsammlung in 1661.

Today apart from the seven Picassos, the Kunstmuseum houses around 4,000 paintings, sculptures, installations and videos, as well as 3,00,000 drawings and prints. Basel is proud of its Picassos. Two paintings in particular, occupy a special place on the walls of the Kunstmuseum Basel. How they were purchased with public money, and prompted the artist to donate four more works, and a benefactor another, to the permanent collection in one year reads like an art-world fable.