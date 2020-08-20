Pick positive over productive

By | Published: 20th Aug 2020 12:10 am 11:51 pm

We have reached nearly 150 days of the lockdown. So, has your productivity peaked during this period? Have you learnt to bake, cook even better, write a book, start a blog, speak a new language? Are you feeling guilty for not doing enough? Are you plagued by FOMO (Fear of Missing Out)?

For the salaried class, the WFH (Work From Home) facility was initially thought to be a great idea as it was required to work in the comfort and convenience of one’s own home. All the non-IT employees who envied their IT counterparts for their ‘perk’ of WFH were finally going to experience it themselves. Wow! However, less than six months down the line, people are wanting to go back to office. They are even missing their bosses! That’s how much they long to go back to office.

Business as Usual

With our homes not built to accommodate lavish and comfortable office spaces, with not-so-effective wi-fi connectivity, non-ergonomically designed chairs, jostling for space and some seclusion with a working spouse and two children in 2BHK flats (mostly), people are stressed and how. Visuals of couples working with laptops perched on the bed, women cooking while participating in a Zoom meeting (with audio/video off), children popping up in official meetings on MS Teams, etc, went viral.

Celebrities posted TikTok videos, videos of their complicated yoga poses, cleaning their fans, sweeping and moping their houses and talking about the gourmet food (with mostly unpronounceable names) they were cooking, the number of movies they had watched, etc, which though entertaining initially, is now highly irritating. We really wish they would stop! The salaried class has work to do! We lead a mundane life and need to show up in front of our laptops and meet deadlines, especially with the threat of job losses and pay cuts looming large.

For the salaried class, this is not a holiday. It was BAU (business as usual) — an utterly unknown WFH format, which they are grappling with. With no access to the domestic help – the lifeline of an Indian family — life has become a never-ending cycle of cooking, cleaning, working, caring for kids and elderly. Further, in a bit to stay visible while WFH, people were becoming overzealous and were trying innovative ways to showcase their productivity.

Anxiety Pangs

Between witnessing people uploading videos of exotic baked dishes and jaw-dropping workout sessions, and deciding to pick and choose from the never-ending supply of webinars (dubbed as ‘Death by Webinar’), picking up the motivation to do office work, while trying to remain safe and healthy, sanitising the veggies, groceries and hoping that you will not be given the pink slip, is causing anxiety pangs among the employees.

Covid-related WhatsApp forwards that keep inundating your phone and brain and the ‘gyan’ thrown at you by people on the best ways to keep yourself occupied and be productive have become mentally exhausting with no predictable end date in sight.

As we navigate this unprecedented once-in-a-lifetime experience, we are finding it difficult to focus. We didn’t sign up for this and we are at our wits’ end, just hoping that we will all sail through this without any mishaps. We are facing extreme emotions and sometimes even overlapping emotions. As per psychologists, feelings of inadequacy, listless stupor, uselessness and guilt for not doing enough are likely to impact people.

The news that Shakespeare wrote his arguably bleakest work ‘King Lear’ during the plague quarantine and how Isaac Newton discovered Calculus due to ‘social distancing’ have been unleashed in the media to further drill down the fact that a lockdown is the best time to be productive.

Press, Pause, not Panic

Different people process things differently. People have different coping mechanisms. There is no right way. So, although your OTT friend or neighbour appears to be super-productive by attending back-to-back online activity classes, don’t get tempted to join the bandwagon. You do you!

For some, binge-watching movies is a way to unwind. So be it. For some, it is playing Ludo (Why not?), for some, it is crochet, gardening, music, gymming, etc. Find out what helps you calm down and indulge in it. There is no right or wrong formula. For some, a timetable works, some prefer to go with the flow, depending on their mood.

Sometimes doing nothing is so liberating. Try it! Life does not need to be an endless completion of a to-do list. Take a break if you must. Clear the cobwebs of your mind. They have also been occupying precious mind space. This could be the time for deep introspection and reflection.

Commit to health – you would have realised the benefits of home-cooked food. Exercise regularly. For those who have lost their jobs or are on the verge of losing their jobs, don’t panic. It is difficult, no doubt. But it is not the end of life, maybe the end of a lifestyle that you were used to. Corporates have tied up with online counselling services, which are available free of cost to the employees. Sign up for that if required.

Our self-worth and self-esteem are being dictated by the number of accomplishments and accolades we have received and this ensures that we are always on the treadmill of fame. Not everyone is designed to thrive under adverse circumstances. Don’t fall prey to the toxic ‘hustle culture’ world. Be kind to yourself.

The unplanned downtime can be used in several ways, to bring a smile to your face. There are several ways to unwind, which are not necessarily ‘Facebook or Instagram’ worthy. When you look back, do not look at this time with regret. Use this for some course correction not only in your professional lives but also personal.

As long as you come out unscathed from this pandemic, having done even a wee bit to enhance your life, it would be a time worth spent. Remember, it’s more important to be positive than productive. Stay safe, Stay positive!

(The author is Chartered Accountant and an Associate Vice-President at Murugappa group)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .