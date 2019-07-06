Pick products that are neither too acidic alkaline to maintain skin

By | B Sahaja Reddy | Published: 10:17 pm

We all allocate the time to try on different skin creams and shampoos to maintain glowing skin and silky hair in our busy lifestyles. And we constantly worry about the brands that we choose for both skin and hair.

But, little thought goes into considering each product’s pH value. Not many know what pH is all about; it is the potential hydrogen which refers to the acid-basic ratio of a substance.

Maintaining ideal pH levels is important to keep our skin healthy, especially on the face, as doing so prevents ageing and irritation. If the skin is dry, inflamed, oversensitive or irritated, it might be suffering from high pH which can lead to premature skin ageing and wrinkling.

Low pH, on the other hand, manifests as redness, irritation, oiliness or increased acne. If we have a healthy skin with normal pH, it looks smooth, soft without dryness, flaking, irritation or itching.

Using gentle, moisturising soaps and shampoos, toners, and hair conditioners are especially good for targeting pH levels.