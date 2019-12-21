Picking the best: Mobile games in 2019

By | Published: 8:01 pm

Compiling these annual lists has never been an easy task, and this time doubly so. For a year that culminates the decade, its end offers us radical possibilities for societal transformation. The last decade has witnessed the growth of mobile gaming as it has evolved beyond our wildest expectations and changed the face of gaming as a practice.

This decade established free 2 play, micro-transactions, in-game advertising and games as a service as mobile and touch-based platforms became the gaming destinations of choice.Thus, once again I have the unenviable task of selecting five games that will leave their mark in our collective memories.

Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty’s incredible popularity on both iOS & Android saw it break most records for number of downloads. With an incredible multiplayer mode, smooth gunplay and a great mix of maps and weapons; this is a game one cannot go wrong with. With an added battle royale mode, this was the best action game in 2019.

Harry Potter Wizards Unite

This was a game where the magic of AR and the Harry Potter universe came out in full force. While the experience is not radically different from Pokémon Go, the game has some wonderful touches from the Harry Potter universe. This game is a great exponent of all what AR games can offer.

Uno!

This is one with a variety of game modes and a lot of exciting new possibilities. A game that tries to incorporate every myriad way in which Uno has been subverted by players worldwide, this is quite a fun experience if you overlooking the intermittent ads.

Battle Text

A game that allows for you to build words for points in a theme that matches that of a text conversation. Available on both iOS & Android, this is a game that is perfectly balanced between the challenge of forming new words and myriad rules that make sure you are always on your toes. One of the best word games ever made. Anthropomorphization is still 20 points, I rechecked.

Sky

My top pick of 2019 is one that hasn’t made its way to Android yet. A stunning visual spectacle that can leave you spellbound with its aesthetic and experiential allure, it’s an iOS exclusive. Sky successfully manages to re-create the joy of flight in a virtual environment and allows its players to experience solitude. A game that allows you to experience flow and engagement unlike anything else.

The year 2019 has been one of disappointment and stagnation in terms of game design as we all await the launch of the next generation of consoles. In a year like that when the best game experiences are being held back and everyone is focused on the future rather than on the present, mobile games were our only salvation. So, in a way, 2019 was testament to the growth of mobiles as a gaming platform.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter