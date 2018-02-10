Pickpocket gang held in Hyderabad, booty recovered

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: The East Zone Task Force along with the Afzalgunj police nabbed a five-member pickpocket gang here on Friday and seized cell phones and other stolen goods worth Rs 3 lakh from them. The arrested persons were identified as Syed Asad; Shaik Shoukath, Mohammed Majeed; Baba Ismail Khan Pathan; Syed Khaleeq and one receiver Mohammed Waseem Akram. They were nabbed from near the Central Bus Station at Afzalgunj.

According to police, the gang was involved in 13 pickpocketing cases in Afzalgunj, Chaderghat, Malakpet, Saidabad and Osmania University police station limits. Shoukath used to drive an auto-rickshaw, while others would sit in the vehicle posing as passengers. They would get other passengers, divert his or her attention and flicks phones and valuables.

They, along with the seized material, were handed over to the Afzalgunj police for further action.