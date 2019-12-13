Picture of noodles has everyone ROFLing

By | Published: 9:41 pm

A Twitter user’s post on a dish made of instant noodles and orange wedges elicited funny responses from fellow users.She posted: “Just saw this on a friend’s IG story bruh. What are y’all smoking?”It got 58 retweets and 458 likes. One user remarked: “Thankful for the dry Maggi, phew!”

One user posted a clipping from animation movie Tom and Jerry, showing the famous cat dialing the FBI to tip them off on the matter.Another user posted a clipping of a known personality along with the caption: “Are you serious?”

One post had two pictures of the noodles-oranges dish and a prawn dish. It read: “When a vegetarian tries to make a replica of prawn noodle soup dish.”One user posted a picture of Hollywood actor Jim Carrey retching. He wrote: “Thoroughly unappetising”.

One user had a funny take on the dish: “These people will not get place neither in hell nor heaven. Rather, they will be banished to a world even below hell where there is only lava. That too if Satan is happy.”