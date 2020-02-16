Piercing through peace

By | Tamer Fakahany | Published: 12:56 am

Annexation, at its heart, is a byproduct of conflict. Almost never is it an act of peace, though it has been cast that way at times in human history. Certainly not under international law, which describes it as the forcible acquisition of territory by one state at the expense of another. It often formalises military occupation. The United Nations made it illegal after World War II.

Israel is poised to annex a vast swath of the occupied West Bank with the blessing of US President Donald Trump’s Mideast plan, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his hawkish supporters have hailed as a historic achievement. The initiative has infuriated the Palestinians, who see their aspirations for a viable independent state in danger of being bitterly extinguished.

The plan would allow Israel to keep all its Jewish settlements in the West Bank, where over 460,000 Israelis reside, as well as the strategic Jordan Valley. As for the rest of the West Bank, “the Israeli military will continue to control the entire territory,” Netanyahu proudly announced at the White House when the plan was unveiled last month.

The Palestinians view the settlements in the West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem — territories seized by Israel in the 1967 war — as a major obstacle to peace. That position is held by much of the international community, which views the settlements as illegal.

The Trump plan seems to brush aside international law, effectively saying Israel is a special case. It adopts the Israeli position that the territories were seized in a “defensive war” in 1967 and that Israel has “valid legal and historical claims” to them, which is widely disputed. Israeli law allows the government to extend sovereignty over any part of the British-ruled Palestine Mandate, which included what is now Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and where the British had promised to establish a home for the Jewish people, without specifying its boundaries.

Israel’s Creation

In the 1948 war surrounding Israel’s creation, Egyptian forces took control of the Gaza Strip and Jordan took over the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Israel captured the territories when it launched a surprise attack in 1967 at a time of soaring tensions with its Arab neighbours. Today most of the international community views the West Bank and east Jerusalem as occupied Palestinian territory.

Israel’s claim that it has the right to territory in the West Bank because of the Palestine Mandate is “simply a way to try to avoid a confrontation with the international community,” said Amichai Cohen, a legal expert at the Israel Democracy Institute, a non-partisan think tank.

Earlier Instances

It wouldn’t be the first time Israel has annexed territory over international objections. It annexed east Jerusalem shortly after seizing it, claiming the entire city as its unified capital. In 1981, it annexed the Golan Heights, which it had captured from Syria in the 1967 war. The Syrian leadership has vowed for more than 50 years that it will recapture the Golan, but is not in any position to do so militarily. The Trump administration has endorsed both annexations, breaking with decades of US policy.

The Trump plan gives Israel permission to immediately annex territory, but Israel’s race to act on it faces legal and political obstacles, including an apparent push for restraint from the White House.

Globally, opprobrium may rain down on Israel in varying degrees for defying accepted international laws if it proceeds with annexation. The International Criminal Court was already preparing to launch a war crimes probe of Israel’s settlement policies.

Trump’s plan was welcomed by Netanyahu, but Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has dismissed it as “nonsense”. Gulf Arab states also rejected the White House plan as “biased”. While Israeli officials were present for its unveiling, no Palestinian representatives attended.

The Palestinians seek all of the West Bank and east Jerusalem for an independent state and the removal of more than 7 lakh Israeli settlers from these areas. But the plan sides heavily with Netanyahu’s hard-line nationalist vision for the region and shunts aside many of the Palestinians’ core demands.

Arab Voters in Israel

The Trump plan “contemplates the possibility” that an area known as the Arab Triangle, which abuts the West Bank and is home to more than 250,000 Arab citizens, could be added to a future Palestinian state if both sides agree. The border would be redrawn, and no one would be uprooted from their homes.

The proposal has infuriated many of Israel’s Arab citizens, who view it as a form of forced transfer. They want no part in the Palestinian state envisioned by the Trump administration, with many comparing it to the areas set aside for black South Africans as part of the apartheid government’s policy of racial segregation.

The Palestinian Authority in the West Bank also has adamantly rejected the plan, which would allow Israel to annex all of its settlements and large parts of the West Bank, leaving the Palestinians with limited autonomy in an archipelago of enclaves surrounded by Israel.

Arab citizens make up about 20% of Israel’s population. They can vote but face discrimination and higher levels of poverty. They have close family ties to the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, and many identify as Palestinians. But they are also deeply rooted in lands that are now part of Israel, and most are immersed in Israeli society. Their political parties advocate reform, not partition.

Saudi Arabia’s Reaction

The kingdom expressed support for the Trump administration’s efforts, but did not send its ambassador to attend the ceremony. The Saudi response was also significant for what it didn’t say — the kingdom did not endorse the plan, but also made no explicit mention of long-held Arab demands for a Palestinian state on occupied land with east Jerusalem as its capital.

Rather, Saudi Arabia encouraged Palestinians to start “direct peace negotiations”, essentially urging the Palestinians to accept the White House’s framework as the starting point for talks. With the exception of Kuwait, all Gulf Arab countries have engaged in outreach with Israel or pro-Israeli figures in recent years. The effort has accelerated as Saudi Arabia and Israel share a common threat in Iran.

Swiss Cheese

Palestinian President Abbas urged the UN Security Council to reject Trump’s plan, saying it would splinter Palestinian lands and never bring lasting peace. Brandishing a large map of a future Palestine as laid out by Trump, Abbas denounced it as a “Swiss cheese” deal that would give the Palestinians only a “fragmented state” without control of their airspace, territorial waters or east Jerusalem.

“Who among you would accept such a state?” Abbas asked, as he warned that Israel would create an “apartheid” situation if it moves ahead with annexation. “If you impose peace, it will not last, it cannot last”. But in a setback, the Palestinians dropped plans for a vote on a resolution that would denounce the proposal. Diplomats said the US has put heavy pressure, including threats of financial repercussions, on Security Council members and that even some European nations were hesitant.

EU Rejects

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, in a statement, underlined the bloc’s commitment to a two-state solution, based along the 1967 lines, with the possibility of mutually agreed land-swaps, made up of the state of Israel and “an independent, democratic, contiguous, sovereign and viable state of Palestine”. Borrell said the US initiative “departs from these internationally agreed parameters. To build a just and lasting peace, the unresolved final status issues must be decided through direct negotiations between both parties,” Borrell said. “We are especially concerned by statements on the prospect of annexation of the Jordan Valley and other parts of the West Bank,” Borrell said suggesting that the EU might consider legal action. –

The Plan

Trump’s Mideast plan would allow Israel to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank, including Jewish settlements that are home to hundreds of thousands of people and are considered illegal by most of the international community

The Palestinians see the West Bank as the heartland of a future independent state and east Jerusalem as their capital

It would give the Palestinians limited self-rule in several enclaves connected by roads, bridges and tunnels, but only if they meet a long list of stringent conditions

The Palestinian leadership, which cut off ties with the US after Trump recognised disputed Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2017, has adamantly rejected the plan

The peace plan would leave most of annexed east Jerusalem, including its Old City and holy sites, under Israeli control while allowing the Palestinians to establish a capital on the outskirts of the city outside Israel’s separation barrier

Israel “will maintain overriding security responsibility” for the state of Palestine, which will be “fully demilitarized”. The Palestinians will have their own internal security forces but Israel will control the borders and monitor all crossings. Hamas and all other militant groups in Gaza must disarm and the territory must be fully demilitarised

The peace plan says “there shall be no right of return by, or absorption of, any Palestinian refugee into the state of Israel”. It says refugees can live in the state of Palestine, become citizens of the countries where they live or be absorbed by other countries.

Major Annexations

Russia of Crimea

Russia’s annexation of the Crimea region of Ukraine in March 2014 marked the climax of President Vladimir Putin’s quest to restore Moscow’s influence over its neighbours and reverse decades of perceived humiliation at the hands of the West. The move bolstered Putin’s approval ratings but triggered US and European sanctions.

Saddam Hussein of Kuwait

The Iraqi leader’s army rolled into his tiny Gulf neighbour in August 1990, deposed the Kuwaiti royal family, who fled to Saudi Arabia, and declared the country Iraq’s 19th province. President George Bush launched Desert Storm in 1991, driving the Iraqis out of Kuwait and crushing Saddam’s army while leaving him in power. The US-led invasion in 2003 overthrew Saddam, who was executed three years later.

Appeasement of Nazi Germany

In 1938, a year before the outbreak of the Second World War, Nazi Germany annexed large swathes of territory in central Europe with Western acquiescence — the now widely derided policy of appeasement. The Nazis annexed Austria in what was known as the Anschluss, or joining, and held a referendum that passed with 100% approval. They then annexed the Sudetenland from Czechoslovakia in the now-infamous Munich agreement negotiated with British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain.

Adolf Hitler had justified annexation — which was forbidden by the Treaty of Versailles that ended World War I — by saying he was only interested in gathering German-speaking peoples into a single nation-state. That lie was soon exposed by his invasion of Poland the following year, which sparked World War II. After the Nazis’ defeat in 1945, the US, the Soviet Union, Britain and France occupied Austria until 1955. Czechoslovakia fell under Soviet domination as part of the eastern bloc until 1989.

Imperial Japan and Korea

Japan formally annexed Korea in 1910 and subjected it to brutal occupation until its defeat in World War II, a period Koreans still remember with deep acrimony. During World War II, the Japanese military forced tens of thousands of Korean women into sexual slavery in front-line brothels. The treatment of the euphemistically named “comfort women” remains a major source of tension between South Korea and Japan. Under a 2015 settlement, Japan apologised and agreed to pay some $8 million in compensation.

Texas and Hawaii

The US was in part brought into existence by the often violent conquest of lands that belonged to Native Americans, but it also formally annexed certain territories. The Republic of Texas was voluntarily annexed in 1845, nine years after it had seceded from Mexico. The US annexed Hawaii in an 1898 treaty advanced by President William McKinley despite protests. The Pacific archipelago was a US territory until 1959, when Hawaii became the 50th state.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter