PIL challenging directions of FSSAI

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 8:24 pm

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court consisting of the Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Monday directed the petitioner Nalin Venkat Kishore Kumar to file his reply in a PIL filed challenging the directions issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). As reported earlier, the petitioner filed a PIL in lieu of directions of FSSAI for the use of ethephon in liquid form and in powder form in ethephon sachets for post-harvest fruit ripening. This the petitioner complained was ultra vires to the Food Safety Act. He sought directions to both FSSAI and the State government to take the help of police to prevent the sale distribution and use of imported or domestically manufactured ethephon sachets for fruit ripening purposes. He complained that the use of the sachets was not only illegal but also hazardous for the health of the general public. The Central government has filed a counter in the PIL. The panel will continue to hear the matter on 14 October granting time to the petitioner to respond.

Over 100 writ petitions against SCCL adjounred

A two-judge panel of the High Court adjourned a batch of over 100 writ appeals on the action of Singareni Colleries in pulling employees away from underground work to surface jobs. Earlier a single judge had dismissed the batch of writ pleas and had found the action of the Singareni Colleries as legal and valid. The judge found that the action of the management was in fact in favour of the petitioners and that they cannot be faulted to take safety of the employees who were found by the concerned medical board not fit to carry on work underground. The single judge had also found that compassionate appointment claim is also applicable in such cases. The matter is scheduled to be heard on October 11.

NCI told not to insist on recognition of nursing colleges

Justice Challa Kodandaram of the High Court on Monday directed the authorities concerned not to insist on a recognition from the Nursing Council of India for Nursing Colleges. The interim order came in a writ petition filed by Association of Nursing Institutions complaining that the Indian Nursing Council was insisting that only upon its authority can a college conduct the Nursing course. The Colleges Association challenged the same as being arbitrary and illegal and that it was wholly without the authority of law.

