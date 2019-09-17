PIL on farmer suicides adjourned

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, on Monday adjourned a public interest litigation case pertaining to farmer suicides in Nalgonda. Nandyala Harinder and Bannuru Kondala Reddy, a social activist from Medak district, challenged the inaction of the Revenue Department in not effecting the payment of ex gratia of Rs 6 lakh to the families of farmers who committed suicide. The petitioners said in spite of issuing pay orders, the compensation was not paid. Advocate General BS Prasad Rao submitted that 45 families out of 88 had received compensation and sought four weeks to compensate the remaining families. At the request of the Advocate General, the bench adjourned the matter to October 18.

Officials fined in contempt case

Justice MS Ramchandra Rao imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on contemnors Ajay Mishra IAS, Principal Secretary — Social Welfare Department, RS Praveen Kumar, IPS, Secretary – Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions, Professor Ganta Chakrapani, Chairman, Telangana State Public Service Commission, and A Vani Prasad IAS, Secretary — Telangana State Public Service Commission.

They were also directed to pay Rs 6,000 to each petitioner. The bench was dealing with a contempt petition filed by Deshaboina Veerababu and four others. The petitioners challenged the recruitment notification of April 14, 2017, issued by the TSPSC for the post of Physical Education Teacher as violative of the Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society Recruitment Rules 1999. Aggrieved by the willful disobedience of the Social Welfare department and the TSPSC in staying further proceedings as directed by the court, the present contempt case was filed. The judge had earlier allowed the writ petition. The petitioners challenged the action of the authorities which initially required persons with a diploma in Physical Education for the posts of Physical Training teachers in residential schools. However, later it was changed to graduates. This was challenged in the present writ petition.

