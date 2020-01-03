PIL questioning municipal poll notification adjourned

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghuvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Thursday adjourned the public interest litigation (PIL) filed questioning the municipal election schedule announced by the State government in December 2019. The State Election Commission (SEC) announced the schedule and said that the notification would be issued on January 7 and the polls would be held on January 22 and counting would take place on January 25. Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy, MP, filed the PIL on the contention that the notification was issued without finalisation and publication of voter lists and reservations for SCs, STs, BCs and women with regard to wards in 120 municipalities and 10 municipal corporations. On the request of the petitioner the bench adjourned the case to January 6.

Case on civic poll issues posted today

Justice Naveen Rao of the High Court adjourned a batch of writ pleas questioning the municipal election notification made in December. Petitioners from across the State filed different writ petitions challenging the discrepancies in the voter list, delimitation of wards, finalisation of reservation and the violations in the sequence of events for the election. They complained that the schedule which should precede notification was released along with notification violating the election procedure. They further complained of several discrepancies such as ‘SC’ were shown as ‘BC’ and vice versa in the voters’ list. They also voiced serious concerns over the non finalisation of reservations to SC, ST, BC and women categories. Senior counsel Prakash Reddy, representing the petitioners, wondered how candidates could raise objections or acquire caste certificates if the reservations are finalised on January 6 and the nominations on January 8. He pointed out that the petitioners were very much interested in elections but such hurried schedule was a concern. Senior counsel C V Mohan Reddy, representing State Election Commission (SEC), informed the court that the SEC had no role to play in preparation of the voters’ list and roll as it was prepared by the Election Officer under the Representation of People Act. He pointed out that the reservation of constituencies was the duty of the State government which is to be done on January 6, 2020. The judge adjourned the case to Friday for further hearing.

Court seeks details on new Secretariat plans

The two judge bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghuvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy directed the State R&B department’s Principal Secretary to inform the court the plan and design of the proposed new Secretariat complex, the money required for it and the time within which it would be completed. The bench was hearing a batch of PILs that questioned the State Cabinet’s decision to demolish the current Secretariat and build a new complex in its place. The bench wondered if the government, which has been claiming lack of funds, will now be able to take up and complete its new Secretariat complex in a grand manner as was planned earlier. The bench pointed to the incomplete stage of the Cabinet decision taken in February 2019 which proposed modification or raising a new construction to the existing Secretariat building. It also referred to the shifting of departments to various other places.

Additional Advocate General J Ramachandra Rao informed the bench that the State had appointed a Cabinet Subcommittee and an Experts Committee to study and make suggestions. The experts committee favoured the demolition of the existing structure and building of a new structure in the same place, he said. When he said because of the stay order by the court on the process the government could not move forward, the bench reminded that the said stay was only on the demolition of the existing structure and not on the decision making process. The bench wondered that when AAG informed that the departments in the Secretariat had already been moved out and that they have been reinstalled in various parts of the city, as to how it would not compromise the confidentiality of certain sensitive files. The bench expressed concerns over the movements of files and the danger of some files landing in wrong hands stating that the huge structure’s constructions may take decades. The bench adjourned the case to January 7 for further hearing.

