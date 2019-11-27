Pilgrim from AP dies on way to Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala

By | Published: 7:23 pm

Sabarimala: A 40-year-old pilgrim from Andhra Pradesh died of a heart attack at Neelimala while on his way to Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala on Wedesday, police said.

The deceased, Kameshwar Rao, who was part of a 28 -member pilgrim group from Andhra Pradesh, felt uneasy while trekking at Neelimala, one of the sacred hills to reach the forest shrine.

On Tuesday, a 29-year-old Ayyappa devotee from Tamil Nadu, who was on his way to the temple here for darshan, died of a heart attack at Neelimala.

The temple body, Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) also rubbished reports that a lizard was found in a “Aravana” prasadam of the shrine.

The report was “fake” and baseless, the board said in a press release.

The effort is to bring disrepute and sabotage the peaceful pilgrim season now underway at the shrine, which is witnessing a heavy rush of devotees, the board said.

Over 1,400 persons have trekked the traditional Kannana route since the temple opened on November 16 evening.