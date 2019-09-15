The pillars behind successful super stars

By | Published: 12:55 am 9:35 pm

The recent success stories of PV Sindhu and G Hanuma Vihari, who stormed the world with their phenomenal performances in international stage, is a perfect example of how parents have played a massive role in shaping their glittering careers. There are tales of many celebrated super stars who owe their rise to the parents. Their guidance is very crucial to create an atmosphere that could inspire their children to work hard in their progress towards the path of glory. There could be a huge amount of sacrifices, financially and physically.

The parent’s patience is tested to the full. It is a big risk or gamble when a parent decides to support the child after hearing many a successful story but here they have to look to overall acceptance regardless of the performance at the initial stages. It is the effort and attitude that matters at every stage of the career. At every phase, the child needs that confidence to make them comfortable as the end result is not important here. In fact, it is a common adage that success does not come overnight. It is years of hard work, discipline and dedication that helps the child to reach the top. Therefore, it is vital that success is based on progress, not on wins and losses. There are cases of parents exerting pressure on their child and coach. In frustration and fear, the child loses interest and it leads to a dead end.

Dronacharya awardee Syed Mohammad Arif firmly believes that a parent and a coach have to be a constant source of encouragement. “Patience is the key here. I have seen in many cases parents behaving in unreasonable manner if there are failures. It is irrational. The coach and parent have to make their child comfortable. We have to be persistent. In some cases, a child may stumble at the start but gradually make their mark. Each athlete has a different attitude and here, the coach and parent have an influential role to play. The two should know which is best for the athlete. There could be good and bad days. A child or a parent or a coach should find ways to fight the odds. There should be a perfect relation between coach and parent. They should enjoy the strenuous training sessions. They should learn to be patient. They should be given that space of comfort. Moreover, they should enjoy the success and the failure,” says Arif, who was instrumental in making Hyderabad a hotbed of Indian badminton.

In recent times, the city of Hyderabad is fortunate to find parents like PV Ramana (Sindhu), Harvir Singh (Saina Nehwal), Imran Mirza (Sania Mirza) and Vijayalakshmi (Vihari) who showed that nothing is impossible if there is a will in finding a way towards common goal or target. They have led by example as they knew what time things begin and when they are expected to be there. They had a big trust in their child’s ability, skills and talent. They kept their faith in their coach. In the end, it turned out to be a perfect script. Some parents play passive role while some are aggressive in their drive towards promoting their child’s cause.

For instance, in the ’90s, the legendary VVS Laxman was in a dilemma whether to pursue his career in medical profession like his parents (Dr Shantaram and Dr Satyabhama) or become a cricketer. When the 17-year-old Laxman opted to go for cricket instead of his quest to be a doctor, his parents allowed him to pursue his dream. London Olympic bronze medallist Gagan Narang dabbled in many sports like cricket, athletics and others but the Hyderabad marksman went for shooting. The rest is history even though his parents (Bhimsen and Amarjit) had to sell their plots to help their son in shooting career.

Pullela Gopichand’s parents (Subhash Chandra and Subbaravamma) had a lovely to tale. Mother Subbaravamma was a very determined woman and has had supported her son’s career as a badminton player and as a coach. In the 90s when there were no facilities or infrastructure or the financial support, Subbaravamma went out of her way to make Gopichand’s dream a reality. It is said that she used to walk for long distances to save even ten paise from bus ticket to purchase a shuttle for the son. That was the commitment.

Parents like Saina’s father (Harvir) stayed back in Hyderabad the moment he knew that his daughter had a bright future in badminton or Test left arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, whose parents (Maheswar and Bidulata) came from Bhubaneshwar to Hyderabad for their son’s career in cricket. Sambasiva Rao, father of Ambati Rayudu, literally chased his son’s dream. He was relentless in pursuit of his son’s dream of playing for the country.

Imran and Naseema set about the target with a meticulous planning that pushed their daughter Sania to excellence and finally the pinnacle of glory. Kranti and Yelan were rock solid behind Jwala’s fight against the system and in her successful career of India’s best doubles badminton player.

It was their commitment to challenge the odds that enabled these Hyderabad super stars to reach their goals.

A father and a coach/mentor

Lean and wry is PV Ramana. A towering figure, he was one of the fiercest spikers of Indian volleyball in the eighties. Member of the 1986 Indian team that won the Asian Games bronze medal in Seoul, Ramana has been in the limelight, of late, not as a former sportsperson but as world champion PV Sindhu’s father. There were stories going around that Ramana even massages his daughter’s feet apart keeping a hawk-eye on her play, diet and other things which are required for Sindhu.

Having seen his daughter missing the coveted gold in two World championships and in 2016 Rio Olympics at the last hurdle, Ramana was on a mission. He was hurt and restless that his daughter was not able to cross the line. This time, he made no secret of achieving that goal come what may. He knew that Sindhu had the skills and had the ability to beat the best players of the world. But, it was a question of speed and power that were necessary for Sindhu in this tough international circuit.

The planning began two years ago with ‘Conditioning and Strength’ coach Srikanth Verma at the Suchitra Badminton Academy. The father-daughter duo would travel a total of 60-odd km from Gachibowli to Suchitra Academy for the extra push that was required to reach the pinnacle of glory. “It was necessary and there was no other alternative,” says Ramana, who also made it a point by interacting with Pullela Gopichand and the new women’s Korean coach Kim Ji Hyun. Ramana doubles up as a coach and father.

“I do discuss a lot about the game. As a sportsperson, I know the value of important of time factor,” he says. Ever since Sindhu’s return after becoming world champion, Ramana has been able to manage the long lists of felicitations, functions and, at the same time, he has ensured important practice sessions. That is where Sindhu, who is the most sought-after brand in India now, scores over others.

Fruits of a mom’s sacrifices

As a 12-year-old, G Hanuma Vihari lost his father. But, that did not stop mother Vijayalakshmi in realising Vihari’s dream to play for the country. In fact, when Vihari was selected for the England tour last year, the first reaction from the new cricketing star was about his mother’s huge sacrifice while promoting his career. With help of the brother, Vijayalakshmi fought all odds to give her son the best coaching facilities.

They were financially hard-hit and for them the St John’s Cricket Academy and St Andrew’s School came as Good Samaritans. All the coaching was provided free while St Andrew’s took care of his education. Vijayalakshmi spent the lump sum of Rs 15 lakh from her late husband’s company and purchased a plot where she prepared a cement wicket to provide extra practice for her son. She also got a bowling machine and bowled to her son.

Today, as Vihari struck his maiden Test century in the second Test against West Indies in Jamaica, his mother is a satisfied woman. “He has fulfilled my husband’s dream of playing for the country as well as scoring his maiden century,” says Vijayalakshmi at their new Kowkur residence.

