Pink Ribbon Walk in Hyderabad draws good response

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Over 3,000 health enthusiasts, cancer conquerors, oncologists, public health care professionals, students, diplomats and people from different walks of life from across the city turned-up for the 12th edition of Pink Ribbon Walk at KBR Park which was organised by Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation (UBF) and KIMS-Ushalaksmi Centre for Breast Diseases on Sunday .

“Effective counselling, good health care professionals and support from family are very important to fight breast cancer,” said Noor Sandhu, a 30-year-old breast cancer survivor, who flagged-off the walk along with Chief Secretary SK Joshi and Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar. The walk was aimed at spreading awareness on the importance of early detection of breast cancer and recognise survivors in fight against breast cancer.

“Nearly 1.62 lakh new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed every year in India. With 78,000 deaths per annum, a woman succumbs to breast cancer every ten minutes in India. Due to lack of awareness, more than 70 per cent of breast cancers are diagnosed in advanced stages,” said Dr P Raghu Ram, founder, CEO, Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation.

Principal Secretary, IT, Jayesh Ranjan, Founder Chairman of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, Dr Ushalakshmi, ASCI Chairman, K Padmanabhaiah, British Deputy High Commissioner, Andrew Fleming and others were present.

