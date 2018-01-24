Pinkathon more than a marathon, says Milind Soman

By | Published: 12:06 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The fourth edition of Colors Pinkathon Hyderabad will be held at People’s Plaza here on March 11.

Model and actor Milind Soman who formally announced the launch of the run on Tuesday said the online registration for the multi-category run were open for 3k, 5k, 10k and 21k routes.

Supported by United Sisters Foundation, the event aims to spread awareness on breast cancer and other women’s health issues.

“Pinkathon is more than a marathon. It is the seed of change and the beginning of a movement that is carried forward by a growing community of empowered women across India, who share a belief that a healthy family, a healthy nation and a healthy world begins with empowered women,” said Milind Soman.

The fitness icon further added, “Fitness is liberating. If a culture of regular exercise and fitness must take root in India, our women need to become aware about the benefits of fitness. They need to be able to get out and run.”

Centenarian athlete Mann Kaur, Apollo Hospitals gynaecologic oncologist Dr Sai Dayana, fitness expert Dinaz Vervatwala and Society for Cyberabad Security Council joint secretary Mamata Vegunta attended the curtain-raiser.