Pinterest opens Singapore office as part of APAC expansion

Singapore: In line with its plan of servicing Southeast Asia and India as part of expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, Pinterest on Wednesday opened its office here.

This is the second office for Pinterest in the region; it also has a team in Japan based out of Tokyo which was opened in 2013.

“Pinterest has a growing, passionate audience across APAC who are using it for inspiration to create a life they love,” Ayumi Nakajima, Country Manager, Southeast Asia and India, said in a statement.

“There is a great opportunity for brands, publishers and creators on Pinterest to connect with these engaged users when they’re considering what to do or buy next. With a team based in Singapore, we’ll be able to offer an even more relevant experience for our Pinners in one of our fastest growing regions.”

APAC is one of the fastest growing regions for Pinterest with millions of people currently using the platform each month, a number that has increased by more than 50 per cent over the past year (from June 2018-June 2019).

According to the company, people in these countries are also saving more than seven million ideas on Pinterest each day.

More than 250 million people around the world visit Pinterest each month to plan their future — including what to eat for dinner, what products to buy, where to travel and how to decorate their homes.

More than half of the people on Pinterest come from outside the US.