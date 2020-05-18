Pioneer in industry placements 

By | Published: 12:10 am 8:44 pm

New Zealand youngest Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is a notable alumna of the University of Waikato. Home to more than 12,000 students including some 2,000 international students from more than 80 different countries, the educational institution of Waikato is a modern, innovative university that is committed to delivering a world-class education and research portfolio.

Located in the central North Island cities of Hamilton and Tauranga, The University of Waikato is an internationally recognised tertiary institution offering degree programmes designed to produce job-ready graduates.

Each year, the University provides more than 2,000 industry placements and internship opportunities. The university has seven faculties, one school and one college offering a plethora of programmes in arts, social science, mathematics, education, health, business, language and mass communication, engineering and management.

The university also provides courses in 135 subjects such as anthropology, psychology, applied linguistics, aquaculture, biotechnology, communication design and data analytics.

The university also facilitates exchange programmes to extend international exposure and enhanced learning to students via the academic partnerships with numerous educational institutes and organizations across the globe.

The university’s main campus is located in Hamilton and is spread across 158 acres of land. The campus features administrative offices, laboratories, classrooms, libraries, residences and recreational facilities.

The university also owns a satellite campus in Tauranga. The library complex of the university consists of three libraries across the campuses. These libraries possess over a million print volumes and about 275,000 e-resources to support teaching, research and learning.

The career development services are offered for the university’s students, recent graduates as well as alumni with tools and support for career development helping students with develop their CV and cover letters, career planning, interview skills, volunteering, enhancing their employability skills, and also refining the students’ personal brand. The services can connect students with employers through employer campus visits, career fairs, and also promotion of graduate opportunities.

The University of Waikato is ranked among the world’s top 1.1% of universities. In 2020, the QS World University Rankings placed the University of Waikato 266th in the world, an improvement of 135 places in six years. The University is also ranked 72nd for research impact, meaning their research is amongst some of the most influential in the world.

The University of Waikato has a list of notable alumni who are successful leaders and award-winners in their respective domains: Michael Farrell (Musician); Mark Wilson (Businessman); Wayne Smith (Former Rugby Player); Peter David Drummond (Physicist); Anjali Dayalji Thakker (Ice and Inline Hockey player); Mita Michael Ririnui (Politician); Helen Lowe (Novelist); Fiona Jackson (Filmmaker); Marama Mere-Ana Davidson (Politician); David Derek Sikua (Solomon Island’s Former Prime Minister); Nathan Cohen (New Zealand Rower); Barbara Stewart (Politician); and Aroha Edward Awarau (Journalist).