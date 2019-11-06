Pioneer in using Telangana slang, AIR Adilabad turns 33

By | Published: 12:13 am

Adilabad: Of late, Telangana slang has become a formula for success in mass media, including feature films. All India Radio-Adilabad is one of the pioneers to adopt authentic Telangana Telugu dialect in its programmes, entertaining the audiences for the past six years. It has successfully completed uninterrupted service for over three decades. The AIR-Adilabad celebrated its 33rd anniversary on Tuesday.

“The station became operational on October 12, 1986. It started FM broadcasting on August 15, 1986. Since then, it has established an image as the only radio station and television airing all its programmes in chaste Telangana Telugu dialect, thus enticing itself to the audiences. Our announcers present all the programmes in the slang,” S Sumanaspati Reddy, programme head, told Telangana Today.

The national public broadcaster understood the soul and richness of the unique dialect of Telangana in 2013. It titled many programmes reflecting nativity. For instance, ‘Ambatalla Sangathulu’, ‘Iga Inundri’, ‘Muchata’, ‘Panam Payilam’ and ‘Singidi’ have been giving paramount importance to local parlance. “Incidentally, all these programmes evoke an encouraging response from audiences,” the programme head claims.

Protects cultural diversity

The station has been playing a vital role in protecting the linguistic and cultural diversity of the region. It records local folk songs, folklore, mythologies and music of Adivasis and creates huge archives. It also organises special programmes to bring out food culture, agriculture practices and talent of local literary persons and airs interviews of achievers in various fields.

The broadcaster has not only been trying to cater to the needs of local listeners, but also reaching audiences elsewhere in the world with the help of social media platforms. It operates a YouTube channel and Facebook page to update its prorammes to social media users. It uploads important programmes and interviews on the channel, enabling the users to access them from anywhere in the world.

Goes online

The station, which has been reaching Adilabad town and surrounding villages till July of 2019, is now available live on mobile phones through android-applications — All India Radio live application and News on Air. It can be heard not only from far-flung areas of Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem-Asifabad districts, but also any part of the globe.

10 kw transmitter by April 2020

Sumanaspati stated that publicity would soon be intensified about availability of the station on mobile phone applications. People belonging to remote parts of the district are now able to listen to the programmes with the help of the facility. “Similarly, we are going to install 10 kilo watts transmitter by April 2020 as part of expansion. We will have much more local programmes by giving four more hours of airtime a day to this station from this December,” he added.

