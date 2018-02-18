Pioneering a green revolution

By | Published: 12:30 am 3:25 pm

There is a saying that ‘educate the woman of the house and the whole household will be educated’. The philosophy behind the phrase is apt for describing the journey of environmentalist Leela Laxma Reddy. Her love for Mother Nature from childhood sowed the seeds of the organisation ‘Council For Green Revolution in 2010’ whose purpose is to increase the green cover and promote sustainable development.

Born in Kurrarm village, Nalgonda district, Leela came to Hyderabad for her graduation and settled here after marriage. When her family shifted to Banjara Hills in 1991, a rocky area which hadn’t witnessed much development, she decided to plant some saplings as a hobby to bring shade in the rocky terrain. Today, years later, the colony has nearly 150 full-grown trees which provide ample shade to the residents and their vehicles.

Leela is of the opinion that the concrete jungle is killing Mother Nature. “As children, we enjoyed walking under the trees and valleys, which brought us oxygen, scenic beauty and health every day. I have always felt kids today are missing this. The cry of nature was always ringing in my ears, so one day I told my husband, ‘why not take up a project planting saplings and save mother earth’. With his support, I was able to do that and he also invited former IAS officer Purushotam Reddy, a family friend, a few days later. He explained our idea of protecting nature and environment by involving people in growing plants. He liked it and asked us to proceed and we started the Council For Green Revolution and focused on rural areas first,” recalls Leela.

Leela and her team also focused on children who are the future citizens and started visiting government schools and started to educate them about the importance of trees and how to plant them. “Initially, we gave a few saplings to children but they forgot to plant them properly and the saplings died. This continued to happen for many months. So, we changed the system and asked them to dig a pit first and then ask for a plant. It worked and the trees started to grow.” To encourage the children further, they distributed three fruit-bearing and two shade-giving saplings. The team also keeps track of the progress by regularly going and checking on the trees. “One time, while visiting a village, I saw a six-year-old boy hiding something in his hand and I asked him about it. It was the first fruit from the tree he planted, I was happy that the change I wanted to see was fruitful,” says an emotional Leela. Till date, she has motivated nine lakh students to plant trees. So far, they have planted 32 lakh trees, and planting one crore trees is their target.

Since trees and environment are linked to each human being and animal, Leela along with her team came up with programmes to attract people from different stratas to motivate them to plant saplings. One programme is ‘Vana Chaitanya Yatra’ where children tie a rakhi to the tree planted in their house on Rakshbandhan. “It is a promise made by the child that he or she will take care of that tree. We call it Vrukshabandhan,” says Leela.

Another programme is Prakruti Samskruthi, where they make people aware about the connection between festivals and nature where one particular tree is involved. For instance, during Dasara, people pray to jammi (Memosa) tree which wasn’t found much in the city earlier, now it is seen in the city due to the organisation’s efforts. “In ‘Smruthi vanam’, a sapling is planted in the memory of a departed soul by the family, while in the Green Village initiative; youngsters regularly embark on treks and long rides to do their part. We also adopt one village and plant saplings there. In Silarpalli village, Kalvakurthi has more than 6,000 trees now, which is a record,” adds Leela proudly. Keeping the rapid expansion of the city in mind, which means more electrical wires to supply power to these high rise buildings, Leela has a solution to the issue: plant smaller trees. “Few trees like siri and kanuga don’t grow tall, but give a lot of shade and greenery. It’s best we use them in areas with a lot of electric wires,” says Leela who is going to be launching a book on environment awareness with the help of a research team very soon. The team is also examining ways to increase the green cover in the Eastern Ghats on a national level.