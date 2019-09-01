Piped gas in Narsampet soon

By | Published: 10:39 pm

Warangal Rural: Households in Narsampet town will get Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in a few months, said local MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy. Speaking to the media at his camp office in Narsampet on Sunday, he said that Narsampet would become the first town in Telangana to get the PNG and also CNG (Compressed Natural Gas).

“As of now, Bhagyanagar Gas Limited is supplying PNG and CNG in Hyderabad. Narsampet will soon get that facility. National Petroleum and National Gas Regulatory Board would supervise the project,” he said and added that the PNG price is lower than the LPG. PNG is considered to be safer than LPG cylinders. A special review meeting with the representatives of Gujarat State Petroleum Limited, National Petroleum and National Gas Regulatory Board will be organized in Narsampet in a week.

