Pitch for free consultation to fever patients: THANA

Hyderabad: The Telangana Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (THANA), comprising over 3,500 nursing homes and smaller hospitals in the State, has urged its members to provide free consultation to viral fever patients in the first two hours of the day on a daily basis till the intensity of viral fevers wane.

The association on Tuesday said it was impossible to expect public health care institutions in the State to absorb the entire patient-load during the ongoing season of viral fevers.

“We have urged all nursing homes in the State to provide at least two hours of free consultation and treatment on a daily basis. The patient-load is heavy in government hospitals and it is high time some of it is shared by private health care establishments,” said Dr Y Ravinder Rao, general secretary of THANA.