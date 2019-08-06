‘Pitching session’ at IIT-Hyderabad for CfHE fellows on Wednesday

By | Published: 12:20 am

Sangareddy: Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad’s Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship (CfHE) will mark the graduation of its third batch on Thursday by hosting a ‘pitching session’ for its fellows with Investors, Venture Capital and Private Equity firms. This pitching session will help the CfHE fellows convert their ideas and innovations into health technology products that will cater to some of the unmet needs of Indian Healthcare Sector.

The CfHE incubated seven startups that were founded by its fellows. They have gained significant traction with investors and government agencies, which is a testimonial to the success of the process that CfHE has been following in developing entrepreneurs.

Talking about the CfHE, Prof UB Desai, Head of Operations CfHE, and founding Director of IIT-H “CfHE envisions the use of advances in engineering and technology to address the unmet healthcare needs of the country.”

The CfHE also houses a healthcare incubator, which is connected to the community of Venture Capitalists and Angel Investors who keep interacting with the startups on a regular basis. CfHE-incubated companies such as BeAble Private Limited and Nemocare Wellness Private Limited from the first batch attracted grants to the tune of Rs. 2 core. They were set to become independent and enter the markets at an early stage. Two CfHE companies were awarded the prestigious ‘Milinda Gates Foundation grant Award for Global Health.’

Rajesh Mashurwala, a Bay Area Entrepreneur and an IIT-Bombay Alumni, who was in the forefront in setting up of CfHE, said, “Unlike many incubators and accelerators, CfHE has been established as a non-profit organisation with a strategy to kick start medical device innovation. India is going to need a domestic supply of medical devices designed specifically for local requirements.”

The Centre has India’s first rapid prototyping facility intended for medical device development. The CfHE was modeled after by some of the Stanford University’s Bio-design for University Programme faculty.

The Startups coming out of CfHE have ambitious plans to impact the healthcare sector. Cyril Antony, Co-founder of Aerobiosys said, “We are a medical device company focused on unmet health care needs in respiratory care domain. We aim to provide technology for continuous and efficient monitoring of respiratory care in patients under ventilation”

Rajesh Thangavel, Cofounder, Aerobisys “We have come up with an idea to develop an AI enabled ‘Smart Duo-vent’ for patients in the Critical Care unit with Respiratory illness. The artificial intelligence algorithm used in this product detects each breath of the patient and gives alarm using our IoT enabled smart alerting technology. The novel recovery rate monitoring in our product helps the doctors to efficiently wean the patient from the ventilator. Our unique profit-sharing business model will cut down the cost of ventilation by 80 per cent. This device will be essential for low-resource settings of developing countries such as India.”

Another fellow, Jignesh Patel, who founded the Jivika Solutions Private Limited, has designed a mobile vaccine service including a smartphone-based management application that provides customised vaccinations at homes and schools, and at lower cost.

